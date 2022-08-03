CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

74 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

75 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 at the beaches to

80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

76 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 76 at

the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

76 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

81 towards the coast to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 towards the coast to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

82 towards the coast to 86 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

84 towards the coast to 89 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

83 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 83 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near

the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

85 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 in

the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88 in

the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87 in the

western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 62 to 69. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 95.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to

63 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81 above 6000 feet to

80 to 88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to

82 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to

82 to 89 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 89.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 99 through the pass to 103 to 108 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74 through the pass to

83 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 99 through the pass to 102 to 107 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 76 to 85.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 96 through the pass

to 98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 107. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 105. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

