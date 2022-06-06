CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

270 FPUS56 KSGX 060929

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

CAZ552-070030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches

to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-070030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 83 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the

coast to 83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-070030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast

to 79 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around

63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-070030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western

valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-070030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ057-070030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ055-070030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to

77 to 85 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 86 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 83 to 93 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-070030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-070030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ060-070030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

$$

CAZ065-070030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 97 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67 through the pass to 72 to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 103 through the

pass to 108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 100 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-070030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ062-070030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

229 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather