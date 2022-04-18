CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

490 FPUS56 KSGX 181032

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

CAZ552-190145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-190145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 towards the coast to

77 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of

showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

CAZ043-190145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 68 to 73 inland. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of

low clouds. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

77 inland.

CAZ050-190145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 66 in the

western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

CAZ048-190145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

CAZ057-190145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 75. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 82.

CAZ055-190145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to

70 to 80 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to

54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 64 to 73 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

59 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 58 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet

to 52 to 61 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet

to 63 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to

68 to 77 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-190145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Windy. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 54 to 62. Snow level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

CAZ058-190145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Windy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 79.

CAZ060-190145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 84 to 93. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

CAZ065-190145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87 through the pass to 92 to

97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61 through the pass to

65 to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 80 through the pass to 87 to 92 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 53 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 76 through the pass to 81 to 86 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 76 through the

pass to 81 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 66 to

71 through the pass to 73 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 79 through the

pass to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 88 to

93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-190145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

CAZ062-190145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

332 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 54 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 50 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

17

