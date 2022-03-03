CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

_____

763 FPUS56 KSGX 031134

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

CAZ552-040245-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63 at the beaches to

64 to 69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 48 to

53. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

58. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-040245-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 46. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ043-040245-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

$$

CAZ050-040245-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 60 in the western valleys to 47 to 52 near the

foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

56 in the western valleys to 46 to 51 near the foothills. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 in the western valleys to

52 to 57 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

64 to 69 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys

to 66 to 71 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-040245-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-040245-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 47 to

54. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 43.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

CAZ055-040245-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to 59 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Much

colder. Lows 19 to 29 above 6000 feet to 29 to 38 below

6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 6000

feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45

mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to 50

below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40

mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of winds

southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 28 to 37 above 6000 feet to

37 to 43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 45 above

6000 feet to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 47 to

56 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet

to 50 to 60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to

55 to 64 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-040245-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 40 to 49. Snow accumulation of 5 to 7 inches. Snow level

5000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph... becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 38 to

48. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-040245-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT

TO 2 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 42 to 47. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000

feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45

mph... becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 29 to 38. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 39 to

44. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

29 to 36. Snow level 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-040245-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of blowing dust. Lows 31 to 37. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Areas of

blowing dust. Highs 48 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500

feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Breezy. Lows 26 to

32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ065-040245-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs around 75 through the pass to 80 to 85 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows 45 to

51. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 54 through the

pass to 59 to 64 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50 through the

pass to 56 to 61 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Windy. Lows

38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 through the pass to 64 to

69 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 67 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to

71 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ061-040245-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Cooler.

Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds

north 15 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of blowing dust and blowing sand in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

67. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ062-040245-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

334 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20

mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of blowing dust. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of blowing dust. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Areas of blowing

dust. Windy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

$$

