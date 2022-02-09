CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs around 67.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

86 inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to

86 inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 85 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

77 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90 in the western

valleys to 79 to 84 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 in wind sheltered areas to

52 to 61 in warmer locations. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 78 to 83 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 86 in the western

valleys to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 67 in

the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs

64 to 69.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds north

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to

74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to

37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to

74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to 78 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 52 to

59 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Areas of winds east

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 54 to 60.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 81 to

86 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to

71 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds becoming north

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

204 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

