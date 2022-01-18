CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022

906 FPUS56 KSGX 180716 AAA

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

CAZ552-182230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to 67 to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-182230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ043-182230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

69 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

70 inland.

$$

CAZ050-182230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 58 to

63 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 72 in the western

valleys to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 in the western valleys to

65 to 70 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-182230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ057-182230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 52. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 63. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ055-182230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 34 to 44 below

6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above

8000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 52 above

6000 feet to 49 to 56 below 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to

32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 53 above 6000 feet to 52 to 60 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to 63 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 42 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to 61 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to 63 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-182230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 7500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Snow

level 7500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

$$

CAZ058-182230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

$$

CAZ060-182230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ065-182230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

63 through the pass to 68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 72 to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 66 to

71 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to 68 to 73 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 through the pass to 71 to 76 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-182230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 54. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ062-182230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1116 PM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

