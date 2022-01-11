CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

275 FPUS56 KSGX 110957

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

CAZ552-120100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-120100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ043-120100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ050-120100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83 in the western

valleys to 70 to 75 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 73 to 78 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ048-120100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ057-120100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 80. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ055-120100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 above 6000 feet to 36 to 45 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to

58 to 66 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to 62 below

6000 feet. Snow level 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to

52 to 60 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 above

6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-120100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 64. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 44. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

$$

CAZ058-120100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds

east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-120100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ065-120100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to 71 to 76 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 through the pass to

69 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around

68 through the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-120100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ062-120100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

157 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather