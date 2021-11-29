CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

_____

203 FPUS56 KSGX 291032

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

CAZ552-300145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 77 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 66 at the beaches to 70 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-300145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

79 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

77 to 82 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ043-300145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog near the coast in the morning

with local visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs 68

to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to

78 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

74 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to 74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-300145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 78 to

83 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ048-300145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 in wind sheltered areas to 51 to

59 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ057-300145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds becoming north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

$$

CAZ055-300145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 66 to 76 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 43 to 53 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to 61 to

69 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-300145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

$$

CAZ058-300145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ060-300145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

$$

CAZ065-300145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59 through the pass to 60 to 65 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming north 15 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 83 to

88 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to

80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 through the pass to 77 to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ061-300145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ062-300145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

232 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather