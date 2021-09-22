CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

326 FPUS56 KSGX 220932

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

CAZ552-230045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 91 to

96 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-230045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 towards the coast to 96 to

101 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

82 towards the coast to 87 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

83 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to 80 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ043-230045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88 near the coast to 92 to

97 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

$$

CAZ050-230045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 in the western

valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81 in the western

valleys to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-230045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 87.

$$

CAZ057-230045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 90. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-230045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to

84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to

54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sky partially obscured by smoke in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79 above 6000 feet

to 80 to 87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 79 to 85 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 77 to 85 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 77 above 6000 feet to 76 to 83 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 74 to 82 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 73 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-230045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 88. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ058-230045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

$$

CAZ060-230045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 98. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

67. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

$$

CAZ065-230045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around

95 through the pass to 99 to 104 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 70 to

78. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 92 through the pass to 98 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90 through the pass to 96 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to

96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-230045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 73 to

78. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ062-230045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

232 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 81. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

