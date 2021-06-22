CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 73 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

83 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 81 farther inland. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 78 to

83 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 80 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

58 to 63. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 76 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 82 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs

76 to 81 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to

87 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the

foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to

96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs

87 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

85 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

78 to 88. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to 68 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to 86 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to 89 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 89 above 6000 feet

to 87 to 96 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94 above 6000 feet to 91 to

100 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92 above 6000 feet to 91 to

99 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs 80 to 90. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 102. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

64 to 72. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight. Not

as warm. Lows around 73 through the pass to 81 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs around 94 through the pass to 98 to 103 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

99 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98 through the pass to 101 to 106 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

109 to 114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

108 to 113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 73 to 80.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 89.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

