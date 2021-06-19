CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 at the beaches

to 72 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72 at the beaches to

75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

85 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

84 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

81 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the

coast to 77 to 82 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

80 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast

to 74 to 79 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

78 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

81 to 86 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 88 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 85 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western

valleys to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94 above 6000 feet to 91 to

100 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to

61 to 71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 above 6000 feet to 88 to 97 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 83 to 92 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to

78 to 87 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 114. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105 through the pass to

111 to 116 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 through the pass to 86 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to 108 to

113 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 68 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96 through the pass to

98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 89. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

303 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 116 to 121. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Light winds becoming northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 74 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

