CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

_____

983 FPUS56 KSGX 160942

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

CAZ552-170045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Warmer. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 63 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-170045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74 towards the coast to 78 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ043-170045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 inland. Light

winds becoming northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 85 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 74 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland.

$$

CAZ050-170045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs around 86 in the western valleys to 78 to 83 near the

foothills. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

82 to 87 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ048-170045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-170045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 65 to 74. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 71.

$$

CAZ055-170045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

61 to 69 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 35 to

45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 63 to 73 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65 above 6000 feet to 65 to 75 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 73 to

82 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

59 to 68 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 61 to

69 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-170045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-170045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

$$

CAZ060-170045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds

north 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

$$

CAZ065-170045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 77 through the pass to 81 to 86 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52 through the pass to 60 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to

82 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 84 to 89 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 89 through the pass to

92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to

80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 through the pass to

81 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-170045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ062-170045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

242 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds south

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

17

_____

