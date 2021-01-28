CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

_____

745 FPUS56 KSGX 281007

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

CAZ552-290115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61.

$$

CAZ554-290115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

$$

CAZ043-290115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 46 to

51. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Colder. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

66 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61.

$$

CAZ050-290115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 39 to 48. Areas

of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 55 in the western valleys

to 44 to 49 near the foothills. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 34 to 41. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 71 in the western valleys to 62 to 67 near

the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 in

the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-290115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows 38 to

45. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

CAZ057-290115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

34 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 44 to

50. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 40. Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 45. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 58. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

CAZ055-290115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON BELOW 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 45 above

6000 feet to 44 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.

Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times overnight.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 26 to 34 below

6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches above 6000 feet.

Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet. Areas of winds south 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Locally heavy precipitation possible in

the morning. Highs 26 to 33 above 6000 feet to 33 to 40 below 6000

feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 5500 feet. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 5000 feet, 10 to 16

above 6000 feet, with localized amounts up to 30 inches above 7000

feet. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 16 to 26. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 42 above

6000 feet to 41 to 48 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to 57 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to

59 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to 51 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Colder. Lows

19 to 29. Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 33 above 6000 feet to 37 to 43 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-290115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON BELOW 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Areas of fog. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8

inches above 5500 feet. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500

feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Highs 35 to 42. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet, with 12 to 18

inches on Mount San Jacinto. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500

feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 19 to 29. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 51. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 54. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 33.

Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 46.

$$

CAZ058-290115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 57. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Lows 29 to 38. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Highs 38 to 44. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches

above 5000 feet. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Little snow accumulation expected. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow

level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 52. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 52 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 37. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ060-290115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming south

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 35. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 47 to 52. Snow level 3000 feet.

$$

CAZ065-290115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 48 through the pass to 52 to 57 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 64 through the pass to 66 to 71 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 57 through the pass to 63 to

68 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 53 through the pass to 57 to 62 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-290115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ062-290115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 AM PST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to

50. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather