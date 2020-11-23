CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

CAZ552-240215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-240215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

CAZ043-240215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 68 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

72 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

75 inland.

CAZ050-240215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

41 to 47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67 in the

western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 in the western valleys to

64 to 69 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ048-240215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 46.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ057-240215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ055-240215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 31 above 6000 feet to

29 to 39 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to

55 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 48 above 6000 feet

to 47 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60 above

6000 feet to 55 to 65 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 59 to 69 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-240215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 68.

CAZ058-240215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 70.

CAZ060-240215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ065-240215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 48 through the pass

to 50 to 56 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to

70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 through the

pass to 67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to 67 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to 75 to

80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-240215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

CAZ062-240215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

309 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

