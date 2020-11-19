CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

CAZ552-200145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to 68 to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-200145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72 towards the coast to 76 farther inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ043-200145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

72 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-200145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 47 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ048-200145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ057-200145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-200145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 above 6000 feet

to 38 to 48 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to

70 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 62 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to

67 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60 above 6000 feet to

59 to 66 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-200145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

$$

CAZ058-200145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

67 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

$$

CAZ060-200145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-200145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 through the pass to 81 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56 through the pass to 56 to

62 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77 through the pass to

78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to 79 to

84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to

75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ061-200145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ062-200145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

240 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

