CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

852 FPUS56 KSGX 161243

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

CAZ552-170345-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to

86 to 91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to

84 to 89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-170345-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast

to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 93 farther inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

77 to 82 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 78 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 81 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-170345-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to

88 to 93 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to

87 to 92 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-170345-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Haze. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Haze. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to 94 to 99 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 83 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-170345-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-170345-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Haze. Highs 91 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ055-170345-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs

76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet

to 85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to 87 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to 85 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-170345-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze, warmer. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ058-170345-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

$$

CAZ060-170345-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

96 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 70. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 103. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96.

$$

CAZ065-170345-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 101 through the pass

to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 73 through the pass

to 78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs around 102 through the pass to 105 to 110 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming southeast

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 101 through the pass to 103 to 108 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming south with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 104 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 102 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 98 to 103 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 99 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-170345-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 74 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

CAZ062-170345-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

543 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

17

