CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

_____

888 FPUS56 KSGX 050957

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

CAZ552-060100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 92 to 97 at the beaches to

100 to 105 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98 at the beaches to 103 to

108 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs 80 to 85 at the

beaches to 88 to 93 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94 at the beaches to

95 to 100 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at the beaches to 93 to

98 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-060100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110 towards the coast to

110 to 115 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs 88 to 93 towards the

coast to 95 to 100 farther inland. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

90 to 95 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 towards the coast to 94 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-060100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92 near the coast to

102 to 107 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97 near the coast to 105 to

110 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 near the coast to 92 to

97 inland. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 near the coast to 92 to

97 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 near the coast to 94 to

99 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to

90 inland.

$$

CAZ050-060100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99 in the western valleys

to 102 to 107 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ048-060100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 112 to 117. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ057-060100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 106 to 112. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 115. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

$$

CAZ055-060100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 98 above 6000 feet to

100 to 105 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, areas of winds south 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

75 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, areas of winds southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95 above 6000 feet to 98 to

105 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, light winds becoming northeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97 above 6000 feet to 98 to

105 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 90 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-060100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-060100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW

5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-060100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-060100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 113 through the pass to

118 to 123 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83 through the pass to 88 to

93 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 114 through the pass to

117 to 122 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 91. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111 through the pass to

117 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 79 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-060100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 118 to 123. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 117 to 122. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 87. Light winds becoming north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 115 to 120. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-060100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

257 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 118 to 123. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 117 to 122. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 117 to 122. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 82 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather