CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020



419 FPUS56 KSGX 091029

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

CAZ552-092100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches

to 78 to 83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-092100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 85 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

85 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

86 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the

coast to 87 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 86 to

91 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to 89 to

94 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

94 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-092100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

80 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast

to 78 to 83 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-092100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western

valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

93 to 98 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

88 to 93 in the western valleys to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-092100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ057-092100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ055-092100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to

93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 52 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 89 to

96 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-092100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ058-092100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

$$

CAZ060-092100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 109.

$$

CAZ065-092100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 105 to 110 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 through the pass to 75 to 80 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to 106 to

111 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 108 to

113 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 76 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 through the pass to 109 to

114 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-092100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113.

$$

CAZ062-092100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

328 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 117.

$$



