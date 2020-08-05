CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

_____

492 FPUS56 KSGX 050918

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

CAZ552-060030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 at the beaches to 74 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-060030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 81 farther inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

55 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 79 farther inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 82 farther inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-060030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 72 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-060030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-060030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Cooler. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

86 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-060030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows

49 to 56. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-060030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 above 6000 feet to

45 to 55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 74 to

84 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 77 to 86 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to 92 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-060030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ058-060030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ060-060030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-060030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 101 to 106 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 65 through the pass to 69 to

74 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 99 to 104 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 103 to

108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-060030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

CAZ062-060030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

218 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 67 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

17

_____

