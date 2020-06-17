CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

_____

932 FPUS56 KSGX 170955

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

CAZ552-180100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 68 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 69 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 74 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-180100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 72 towards the coast to 73 to 78 farther inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 81 farther

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-180100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy drizzle in the morning then patchy

low clouds. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 75 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 inland.

$$

CAZ050-180100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning then mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 74 in the western valleys to 76 to 81 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 79 to

84 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-180100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ057-180100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-180100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 73 to

81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 47 to 57 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-180100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-180100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-180100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-180100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 92 to

97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63 through the pass to 72 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 97 to

102 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 105 to

110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-180100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ062-180100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

255 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

17

_____

