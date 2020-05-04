CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

071 FPUS56 KSGX 040934

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

CAZ552-050045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-050045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 87 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ043-050045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-050045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ048-050045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-050045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-050045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph, Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 47 to 57 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 79 to

86 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to

82 to 89 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-050045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ058-050045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 83. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ060-050045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 98.

$$

CAZ065-050045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 94 to 99 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64 through the pass to 68 to 73 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 97 through the pass to 102 to 107 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 93 through the pass to

99 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-050045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

$$

CAZ062-050045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

234 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

