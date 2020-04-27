CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

163 FPUS56 KSGX 271036

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

CAZ552-280145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times

overnight. Lows around 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-280145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times

overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

82 to 87 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ043-280145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times

overnight. Lows around 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 59.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 inland.

$$

CAZ050-280145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ048-280145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times in the morning. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ057-280145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

$$

CAZ055-280145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet to 73 to

81 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 51 to

60 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to

80 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78 above 6000 feet to

75 to 83 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 71 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-280145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ058-280145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

$$

CAZ060-280145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

$$

CAZ065-280145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 through the pass to 71 to

76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to 98 to

103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to

98 to 103 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89 through the pass to

95 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 91 to

96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 88 to

93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-280145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ062-280145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

336 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

