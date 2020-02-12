CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 65 at the beaches to 66 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ554-130130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around

67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 45. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ043-130130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 65 near the coast to 65 inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 66 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ050-130130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys to

59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 46. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 in the

western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 in the western valleys to

60 to 65 near the foothills.

CAZ048-130130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ057-130130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65.

CAZ055-130130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54 above

6000 feet to 53 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 29 to 39 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to

61 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to 55 to

61 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet

to 57 to 63 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 40 to

50 above 6000 feet to 50 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49 above 6000 feet

to 48 to 56 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-130130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 52 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 57.

CAZ058-130130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

CAZ060-130130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

CAZ065-130130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ061-130130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ062-130130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

219 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

