CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers ending early. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Light showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 62. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Light showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near

the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.

Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

50 above 6000 feet to 45 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 28 to

37 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 56 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58 above

6000 feet to 55 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to 58 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 43 to 52 above

6000 feet to 50 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet

to 52 to 61 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 55. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 44. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15

to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 40. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 64. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 67. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 27 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

345 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

