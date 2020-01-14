CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

424 FPUS56 KSGX 141003

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

CAZ552-150115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 58. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ554-150115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ043-150115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ050-150115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 58 in the western valleys to

51 to 56 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72 in

the western valleys to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-150115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ057-150115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

38 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Snow level 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. Snow level

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ055-150115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 30 to 39 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to

52 to 59 below 6000 feet. Light winds ...except southwest 15 mph

near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet to 43 to 48 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

snow and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Windy. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 45 to

53 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 54 above

6000 feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 53 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 above

6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-150115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 55. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain

and snow in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Very

windy. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

$$

CAZ058-150115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 53. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain

likely in the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Windy.

Lows 32 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

$$

CAZ060-150115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then slight

chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-150115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ061-150115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ062-150115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

203 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

$$

