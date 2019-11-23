CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

_____

707 FPUS56 KSGX 231121

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

CAZ552-240230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

57 to 62.

$$

CAZ554-240230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 44 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

CAZ043-240230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 46 to 53.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to

62.

$$

CAZ050-240230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to

65 to 70 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

54 to 59 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 44 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 63 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to

60 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-240230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47 in wind sheltered areas to

44 to 54 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 40 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

52 to 57.

$$

CAZ057-240230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

51 to 56.

$$

CAZ055-240230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 above

6000 feet to 52 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 34 to

43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 57 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning.

Light winds in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert

slopes, light winds in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to

61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and showers. Very windy. Highs 35 to

42 above 6000 feet to 39 to 48 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow, rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 38 to 47 above 6000 feet to 42 to

52 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Snow, rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 31 to 38 above 6000 feet to 38 to 45 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and snow showers. Windy. Highs 43 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ058-240230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 62. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, windy. Highs 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows 28 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 41 to 49.

$$

CAZ060-240230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 27 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

49 to 55.

$$

CAZ065-240230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 51.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

56 to 61.

$$

CAZ061-240230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 53.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

62 to 67.

$$

CAZ062-240230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

321 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

62 to 67.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather