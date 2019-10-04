CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 73 at the beaches

to 74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

CAZ554-050015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 farther inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

87 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the

coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

CAZ043-050015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

79 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast

to 77 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

CAZ050-050015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ048-050015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

CAZ057-050015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

CAZ055-050015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to 76 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 40 to 50 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73 above 6000 feet to 73 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75 above 6000 feet to 76 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73 above 6000 feet to 73 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70 above 6000 feet to 70 to

79 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-050015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

CAZ058-050015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

CAZ060-050015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

CAZ065-050015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ061-050015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

CAZ062-050015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

201 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

