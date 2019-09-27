CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019
689 FPUS56 KSGX 270954
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
CAZ552-272100-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
70 to 75. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 58 to 63.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther
inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near
higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to
57.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to
70 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near higher
coastal terrain.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 72 to
77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to
82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to
82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.
CAZ554-272100-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
around 76. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 57 to 62.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Light
winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to
55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to
77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to
84 farther inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to
83 farther inland.
CAZ043-272100-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then
chance of rain overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 67 to 72.
Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.
Lows 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 69 inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to
55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to
72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to
55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to
71 near the coast to 73 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to
81 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to
79 inland.
CAZ050-272100-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then
chance of rain overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds. Chance of
measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to
76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to
51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to
79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
CAZ048-272100-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 54 to 60.
Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 71 to 76.
Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds
southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
CAZ057-272100-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle
in the morning. Highs 71 to 78. Light winds becoming west 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 66 to 74.
Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds becoming
southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.
CAZ055-272100-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to 76 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
drizzle in the evening, then slight chance of rain overnight.
Colder. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 42 to 52 below
6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 61 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of
winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 45 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.
Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 58 to
66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 60 above 6000 feet to 60 to 68 below
6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 62 to
71 below 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to
69 to 78 below 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 71 to
80 below 6000 feet.
CAZ056-272100-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds
west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
drizzle in the evening, then slight chance of rain overnight.
Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Areas of
winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83.
CAZ058-272100-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle
in the morning. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy
drizzle in the evening, then chance of rain overnight. Cooler.
Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 73.
Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph.
Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
CAZ060-272100-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing
dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds
southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
CAZ065-272100-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Areas of winds west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
82 to 87. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...
becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler. Lows
53 to 60. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...
becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in
the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
CAZ061-272100-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Areas of winds northwest
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.
CAZ062-272100-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
253 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing
dust. Cooler. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in
the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.
