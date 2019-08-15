CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

_____

546 FPUS56 KSGX 150926

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

CAZ552-160030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-160030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to 91 to 96 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 88 towards the coast to 89 to 94 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

92 to 97 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-160030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 81 to 86 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland.

$$

CAZ050-160030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING NEAR THE

FOOTHILLS...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy early morning low clouds and fog in

the far western valleys with local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 96 to 101

near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

60 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 88 in the western valleys to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

81 to 86 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

93 to 98 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 in the western valleys

to 96 to 101 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-160030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ057-160030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ055-160030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 88 to 96 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to 94 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 88 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to

90 to 98 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-160030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ058-160030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ060-160030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

$$

CAZ065-160030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 113 to 118. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 113 to 118.

$$

CAZ061-160030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 115 to 120. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 116 to 121.

$$

CAZ062-160030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

226 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 115 to 120. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 115. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 119.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 116 to 121.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather