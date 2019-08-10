CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

315 FPUS56 KSGX 101021

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

CAZ552-110130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches

to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-110130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 83 to

88 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the

coast to 88 to 93 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-110130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 73 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 82 to 87 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-110130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 93 to 98 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 in the western

valleys to 93 to 98 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-110130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ057-110130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ055-110130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to 87 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to

49 to 59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Near ridge tops

and along desert slopes, areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph,

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

95 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-110130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ058-110130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

$$

CAZ060-110130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

CAZ065-110130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-110130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-110130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

321 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Areas of winds east 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

