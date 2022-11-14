CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...32 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...33 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62 higher

elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 25 to

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 59 42 61 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 24. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 26. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 54. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 54. Lows 14 to

29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 14 50 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Widespread frost

late in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 63. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 34 64 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 37 64 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Areas of frost

late in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. North winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 38 63 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 59 38 66 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 33 66 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 37 65 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 35 65 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 59.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 36 68 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 57 to

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 37 62 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...36 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...40 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 33 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 43 34 48 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 64. Lows 32 to

46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 42 55 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 51 to

59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 63. Lows 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 34 57 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 56 39 58 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...36 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...37 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...40 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 52.

Lows 21 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 16 47 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 43 16 45 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1205 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...27 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...45 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...

28 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...49 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 22 to

37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 34 44 / 0 0 0

