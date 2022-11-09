CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Rain showers at lower

elevations...and heavy rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...5 to

10 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight, A chance of rain showers through the night. A chance of

snow showers after midnight, Patchy fog after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight, Rain and snow

showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight, Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...31 to

39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to

4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a chance of

snow showers in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Not as

cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...26 to

37 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool.

Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 37 48 / 100 90 10

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...At lower elevations, patchy fog early in the morning,

Patchy fog early in the morning. At higher elevations, patchy fog

early in the morning, A chance of snow showers early in the

morning, then snow showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 41. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 19 to 31. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 33 to 42. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 9 to

23. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to

46. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

14 to 27. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 39 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 39 21 41 / 100 90 20

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast with

gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Highs

48 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 38. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Sunny.

Highs around 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 32 to 40. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

42. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 48 35 52 / 100 90 10

RED BLUFF 47 41 54 / 100 80 10

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 38. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 48 43 54 / 100 90 20

OROVILLE 50 43 54 / 100 90 30

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 51 42 55 / 100 80 20

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 55. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

57. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 32 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 53 45 55 / 100 60 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 53 44 56 / 100 60 10

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 53 40 60 / 100 30 10

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 49 to 58. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

58. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 33 to

43. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 62. Lows 35 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 44 56 / 100 60 10

MODESTO 56 44 56 / 100 70 10

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, heavy snow showers in the morning. Rain showers until

late afternoon. Snow showers likely early in the afternoon, then

a chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 26 to 41. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 36 29 38 / 100 60 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 34 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, heavy snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 42.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Not as cool. Highs 39 to

51. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog through the night. Areas of frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows 25 to 38. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool.

Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45.

Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 42 38 45 / 100 90 30

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

46 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 42. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 37. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 47 to

55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 43.

Highs 51 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 38 32 43 / 100 90 40

JACKSON 46 38 48 / 100 90 40

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then heavy rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 39. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 11 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, Patchy fog through the day. At higher elevations, patchy

fog in the morning. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 42. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 13 to 28. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool.

Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...35 to 48 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Highs

34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 34 23 43 / 100 90 40

CHESTER 34 20 39 / 100 90 40

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1123 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy rain and snow showers until late afternoon, then

heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 34 higher

elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches lower elevations...except 15 to 21 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Over ridges, prevailing south

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. In the valleys, patchy dense fog after midnight.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...25 to 34 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches lower elevations...

except 9 to 14 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to

44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 8 to 23 higher elevations...20 to 32 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 20 to

35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 30 32 / 100 100 70

