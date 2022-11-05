CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

851 FPUS56 KSTO 050840

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-052300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. At lower

elevations, rain showers likely in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...30 to 39 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

21 to 36. Highs 37 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 39 54 / 100 20 70

$$

=

CAZ014-052300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers.

Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Colder. Lows 22 to 35. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the

morning, A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 48. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to

29. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

42. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 14 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Patchy fog. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Patchy fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to

24. Highs 31 to 46.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 38 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 25 46 / 90 30 40

$$

=

CAZ015-052300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the morning, then rain

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs around 53. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 50 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 34 57 / 100 30 60

RED BLUFF 55 45 59 / 90 30 40

$$

=

CAZ016-052300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the late morning

and early afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 43 to 51. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 45. South

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

31 to 39. Highs 50 to 59.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 50 61 / 90 50 30

OROVILLE 57 49 60 / 80 60 30

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 49 62 / 60 50 20

$$

=

CAZ017-052300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 52.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 48 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 40. Highs 51 to 57.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 52 63 / 60 40 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 51 63 / 50 40 20

$$

=

CAZ018-052300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon. Highs around 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 47. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 41. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 41. Highs 52 to 58.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 49 65 / 40 30 10

$$

=

CAZ019-052300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 49 to 55. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 64. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 53 62 / 20 50 20

MODESTO 63 54 61 / 10 40 30

$$

=

CAZ063-052300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

51 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to

43 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

27 to 42. Highs 37 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 34 45 / 100 20 30

$$

=

CAZ066-052300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the morning, then rain

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows

37 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 44.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 50. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

26 to 41. Highs 41 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 48 51 / 90 70 30

$$

=

CAZ067-052300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon,

then rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

27 to 40. Highs 41 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 42 51 / 90 80 30

JACKSON 55 49 54 / 70 70 40

$$

=

CAZ068-052300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers early in

the morning, then rain showers in the late morning and afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers early in

the morning, then rain showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 36 to 51. No snow accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower elevations...

and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher elevations.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows 27 to 42. Snow level 6500 feet

after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs

30 to 45 higher elevations...36 to 50 lower elevations. Snow

level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 19 to

34. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...except

8 to 13 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...29 to

41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Patchy fog. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 17 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

17 to 32. Highs 30 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 30 51 / 80 70 30

CHESTER 48 26 46 / 90 40 30

$$

=

CAZ069-052300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

139 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers late in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon,

A slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Rain showers

in the afternoon. In the valleys, patchy dense fog late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers late in

the morning. A chance of snow showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow showers

likely late in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...

43 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 7500 feet

in the morning. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...At higher elevations, patchy dense fog in the evening,

Rain showers and heavy snow showers, Heavy snow showers through

the night. At lower elevations, rain showers, Patchy fog. Lows

26 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest up to 30 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. At

lower elevations, a chance of rain showers. At higher elevations,

a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except

southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

heavy rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

17 to 32 higher elevations...28 to 40 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph...except south 10 to 40 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 22 to

37 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 7 to

13 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 48. Lows

16 to 31.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 39 41 / 90 80 30

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather