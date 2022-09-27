CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ 074 FPUS56 KSTO 270838 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. CAZ013-272300- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...82 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...54 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations... 77 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 76 to 91. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 74 to 89. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 89 62 84 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-272300- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 85. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 73 to 85. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 72 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 85 42 77 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-272300- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs 85 to 94. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs 85 to 91. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 90 55 87 \/ 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 89 59 86 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-272300- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 85 to 94. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 88 61 87 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 88 59 86 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 89 57 88 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-272300- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 85 to 94. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 90 59 89 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 57 88 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-272300- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs 84 to 90. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 85 56 88 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-272300- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 83 to 93. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 90 59 88 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 89 60 91 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-272300- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 83 higher elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations... 78 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 60 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 72 to 87. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Highs 69 to 84. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 77 55 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-272300- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 65. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 67. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 67. Highs 77 to 91. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Highs 76 to 89. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 85 64 79 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-272300- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 66. Highs 79 to 90. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 82 58 80 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 87 60 84 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-272300- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...73 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations... 67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 68 to 83. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 67 to 82. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 87 45 83 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 83 44 79 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-272300- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations... 73 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations... 73 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 67 to 82. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 66 to 81. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 75 60 72 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____