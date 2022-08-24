CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

620 FPUS56 KSTO 240840

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-242300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...97 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...93 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...92 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 104 70 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-242300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 95. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 95 51 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-242300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 105 64 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 103 67 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-242300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 102 66 99 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 102 63 98 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 60 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-242300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 61 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-242300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 87 to 93...except 81 to 87 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 86 to 92...except 79 to 85 near the

bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs

81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 59 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-242300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 64 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-242300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...97 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 74. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 75. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 88 64 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-242300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100 higher elevations...94 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 97. Lows 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 71 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-242300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Highs

82 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 94 64 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 97 66 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-242300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...84 to 99 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 96 48 95 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 94 52 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-242300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

139 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...88 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...84 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 84 67 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

