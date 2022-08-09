CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

037 FPUS56 KSTO 090704

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ013-101100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...83 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...

88 to 98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 90 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-101100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62. Highs

82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 47 82 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-101100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 91 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 92 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-101100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 62 90 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 60 90 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 91 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-101100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 91 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 91 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-101100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 88 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-101100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 89 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 61 90 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-101100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...84 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

89 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 75 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-101100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 61 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 83 65 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-101100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 96. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 57 84 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 87 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-101100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...

75 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 85 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 47 83 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-101100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1203 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher

elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...55 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

80 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

57 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 60 74 61 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

=

