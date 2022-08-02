CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

411 FPUS56 KSTO 020933

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-022300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Haze until late afternoon. Mostly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...91 to 99 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...67 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...93 to 103 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...

67 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...

95 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 97 74 100 / 40 30 10

$$

=

CAZ014-022300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 93. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

82 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 87 56 91 / 30 30 10

$$

=

CAZ015-022300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 98. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 71 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs around

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 100 70 103 / 20 20 10

RED BLUFF 99 75 103 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-022300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 97. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 75. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

around 98.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 99 75 101 / 10 10 0

OROVILLE 98 73 101 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 69 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-022300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 68 100 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 66 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-022300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94...except 82 to 88 near

the bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

85 to 91.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 92 61 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-022300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 65 to

73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 69 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 71 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-022300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...92 to 97 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 64 to 76 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...95 to 100 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 78 higher

elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...96 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 69 85 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-022300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 83 to 95 higher elevations...

90 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 78. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

89 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 78. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 103. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 87 to 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 99. Lows 65 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 76 93 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ067-022300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 65 to

75. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 63 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

86 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 69 93 / 0 10 10

JACKSON 92 68 94 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ068-022300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

80 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 89 54 93 / 10 10 10

CHESTER 87 56 90 / 20 20 10

$$

=

CAZ069-022300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

232 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher

elevations...81 to 91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...

62 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to 95 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

69. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 68 82 / 10 10 20

$$

=

