CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

979 FPUS56 KSTO 150623

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ013-151100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...

48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...76 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 86 54 82 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ014-151100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 79.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 78 43 74 / 0 10 10 0

CAZ015-151100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 93. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 81 to

87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 90 51 85 / 0 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 59 92 56 87 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ016-151100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 92 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 59 92 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 91 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-151100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 94.

Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

51 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 77 to 84. Lows

51 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 89 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 87 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-151100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows around 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 55 86 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-151100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 87 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 61 89 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-151100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...80 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

73 higher elevations...76 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 58 to

73. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 70 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-151100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 89. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 87.

Lows 48 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 79. Lows

45 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 78. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 81 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-151100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

45 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 79 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 83 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-151100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 74 higher elevations...66 to 80 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...39 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...61 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 43 79 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 43 76 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-151100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1123 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 70 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

