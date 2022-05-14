CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

139 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-142300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 53 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 84 60 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-142300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 82. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 80.

Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 75 44 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-142300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 91. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

84 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 53 to 61. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 87 55 91 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 90 60 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-142300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

60. Highs 88 to 95.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 90 61 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 90 60 92 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 91 57 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-142300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 93 60 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 58 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-142300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows around 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 93 55 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-142300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 92 60 88 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 61 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-142300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher

elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 70 56 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-142300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 90. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 84. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 62. Highs

76 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 62. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 80 63 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-142300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 76 to 89.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 79 55 81 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 59 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-142300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

64 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...67 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...39 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...62 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 80 43 81 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 75 43 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-142300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

140 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...50 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher

elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 56 70 / 0 0 0

