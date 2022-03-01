CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 49 66 / 10 10 10

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

68. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 65. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 51. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 26.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 65 34 61 / 0 10 10

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. North winds up to 10

mph shifting to the south around 10 mph with gusts to around 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 51. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 59. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 32 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 45 69 / 0 10 10

RED BLUFF 74 47 70 / 0 10 10

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 59. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 75 49 72 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 74 49 73 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 74 47 72 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 48. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 62. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 75 47 73 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 45 72 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 62. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 37. Highs

around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 44 72 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

54 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 75 46 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 46 75 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60

to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

25 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 63 47 58 / 0 0 10

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 30 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 56 66 / 0 0 10

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

60. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

47 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 70 47 68 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 69 49 69 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...51 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 52. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 66 32 64 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 61 31 59 / 0 0 10

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. Snow

level 7500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 47. Lows

15 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 47 59 / 0 0 0

=

