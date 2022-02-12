CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

143 FPUS56 KSTO 121030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-130030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 81 49 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-130030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs 57 to 71 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 39. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

63. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 22 to

34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 68 32 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-130030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

81. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

75. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 69 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 44 79 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-130030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs 73 to 83.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

77. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 67 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 46 78 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 77 46 76 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 74 43 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-130030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 66 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 76 44 75 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 75 42 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-130030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 72 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 44 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-130030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 76 44 76 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 77 45 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-130030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...74 to 82 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

72 higher elevations...71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

65 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 51 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-130030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

72. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 49. Highs

59 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 55 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-130030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 57 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 75 45 75 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 73 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-130030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...57 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...56 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Much colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 67 31 66 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 61 30 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-130030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...40 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 50 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

