CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

195 FPUS56 KSTO 091030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-100100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

75 higher elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

50. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-100100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

66 higher elevations...61 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 38. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70 higher elevations...64 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

26 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs

41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 66 29 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-100100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 50 84 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-100100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

49. Highs 72 to 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 80 48 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 48 80 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 76 42 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-100100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 69. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 73 43 75 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 72 41 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-100100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

47. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

around 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 43 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-100100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 70 40 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 71 40 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-100100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...74 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

53. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 69 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-100100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-100100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

43 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

37 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 75 46 77 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 69 45 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-100100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...53 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...57 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...58 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

31 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 63 29 66 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 60 26 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-100100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...60 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...41 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...65 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...39 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...64 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 60 46 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

