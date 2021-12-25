CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

_____

580 FPUS56 KSTO 251039

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-260015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers early in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. At higher elevations,

a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 27 to 41 higher

elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 17 to 29 higher

elevations...26 to 32 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs 24 to 38 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower

elevations...except 1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Lows 16 to 30 higher

elevations...26 to 32 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches lower elevations...except 2 to 8 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37 higher elevations...35 to

42 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 11 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

22 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 16 to 31. Highs 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 31 41 / 60 80 100

$$

=

CAZ014-260015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers early in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers late in the morning. Snow showers likely early in the

afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 37. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches lower

elevations...except 3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder.

Lows 13 to 23. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...

except 2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 26 to 34. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Breezy. Lows 14 to 22. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 23 to 31. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 5 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 22 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 18. Highs 26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 35 19 32 / 90 70 90

$$

=

CAZ015-260015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 44 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 29 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to 47.

Little or no snow accumulation. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 29 to 35. South winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 28.

Highs around 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 48 30 44 / 70 70 90

RED BLUFF 49 34 45 / 70 50 80

$$

=

CAZ016-260015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. South

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

32 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to

48. No snow accumulation. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 33 to 40. South winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 48 35 43 / 90 60 80

OROVILLE 47 36 43 / 100 60 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 49 37 45 / 100 50 80

$$

=

CAZ017-260015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

46 to 52. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 39. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 48. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows around 33. Highs around 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

Highs around 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 49 38 45 / 100 60 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 50 38 45 / 100 60 70

$$

=

CAZ018-260015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain showers early in the morning,

then rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 51. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 42. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 35. Highs around 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 37 49 / 100 40 70

$$

=

CAZ019-260015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 37. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

41 to 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 49 38 46 / 90 80 60

MODESTO 50 38 47 / 100 80 50

$$

=

CAZ063-260015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...At higher elevations, rain and snow showers early in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. At lower elevations, rain showers likely early in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers late in the

morning. A chance of rain showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of snow showers early in the afternoon, then

a slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 20 to 35. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet in the evening. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...

38 to 44 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 22 to

37 higher elevations...36 to 42 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

23 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Highs 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 32.

Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 35 24 33 / 90 50 70

$$

=

CAZ066-260015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

25 to 35. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 32 to 42. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 25 to 37.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to

8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 41 32 38 / 100 70 80

$$

=

CAZ067-260015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the morning, then rain

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to

46. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

42. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 37. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 6 to

11 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 41. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 6 to

11 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 32. Highs 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 40 29 35 / 100 80 90

JACKSON 43 33 38 / 100 90 80

$$

=

CAZ068-260015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy rain and snow showers early in the morning, then

heavy snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 25 to 40. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of heavy snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 12 to

27. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then heavy

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 21 to 36. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Windy. Lows 13 to 28. Snow

accumulation of 9 to 14 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 19 to 34. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 5 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 11 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Highs 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 25.

Highs 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 36 19 31 / 100 80 90

CHESTER 34 14 30 / 100 80 90

$$

=

CAZ069-260015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

239 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy rain and snow showers in the morning, then heavy

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 21 to 36 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 7 to

12 inches lower elevations...except 17 to 23 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except southwest 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 8 to

23 higher elevations...21 to 31 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 13 inches lower elevations...except 18 to

23 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except southwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow showers. Breezy. Highs 15 to 30 higher

elevations...28 to 36 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...except southwest 25 to 45 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Breezy. Lows 11 to 26 higher

elevations...24 to 32 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of

16 to 22 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Heavy snow showers. Breezy. Highs 15 to 30 higher

elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of

13 to 19 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 5 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 12 to 27. Highs 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 15 to 30. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 24 28 / 100 100 90

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather