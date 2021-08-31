CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

809 FPUS56 KSTO 310930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-010000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...87 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 92. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 48 to 63.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...82 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 94 64 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-010000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 86. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 37 to 52.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 85. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

79 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 42 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-010000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 91 to 97. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Lows 57 to 65. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 96 59 91 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 61 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-010000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 92. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 60 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 92 57 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 53 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-010000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 92 57 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 89 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-010000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 74 to 80...except 68 to 74 near the

bay. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Highs

84 to 90.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 54 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-010000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 92 55 84 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 58 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-010000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...89 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Cooler. Lows 55 to 69. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

84 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 60 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-010000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Lows 58 to 67. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 87 64 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-010000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 63.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

85 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 85 58 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 90 58 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-010000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...75 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 42 to 57.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...71 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 89 42 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 85 43 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-010000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...81 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher

elevations...55 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

75 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 41 to

56 higher elevations...51 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...73 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 61 74 / 0 0 0

