Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...97 to 107 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 101. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 55 to 70 higher

elevations...62 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 104 75 99 / 0 0 10

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 100. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 97 58 93 / 0 0 10

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 85. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 104 70 99 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 104 72 98 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 96 to

102. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

75. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 71 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 100 67 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 100 64 93 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 96 63 90 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 60 88 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Breezy. Highs 83 to 89...except 76 to 82 near the

bay. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 61. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs 80 to 86...except 74 to

80 near the bay. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows

59 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 58 85 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 95 to

103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 94 63 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 67 93 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...97 to 103 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 78. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...92 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 71 higher

elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 80.

Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 89 71 85 / 0 0 10

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 91 to 103. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

80. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 74 89 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 77.

Highs 90 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

89 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 94 68 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 66 88 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 99 55 96 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 96 55 93 / 0 0 10

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

220 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, haze and patchy smoke

through the day. At higher elevations, haze and patchy smoke

through the day. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...85 to 97 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, Haze and patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...63 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...82 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...80 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 85 69 82 / 10 10 10

