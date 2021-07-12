CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 11, 2021

_____

649 FPUS56 KSTO 120930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-122345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108 higher elevations...101 to

110 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 76. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105 higher elevations...98 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...96 to

104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 108 74 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-122345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

80 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 101 56 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-122345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 65 to 73. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 109 68 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 106 69 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-122345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 104 67 101 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 103 63 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 101 59 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-122345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 59 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-122345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90...except 77 to 83 near the

bay. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 81 to 87...except 73 to 79 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 82 to 88...except 76 to 82 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 56. Highs

81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-122345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 60 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 101 64 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-122345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations...102 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...98 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...97 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 96 69 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-122345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 71. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 99 72 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-122345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 77. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 69. Highs

84 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 96 67 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-122345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...87 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 103 56 100 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 98 55 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-122345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...91 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 71 higher

elevations...66 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...88 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...

62 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...84 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 90 71 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather