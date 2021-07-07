CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

_____

972 FPUS56 KSTO 070930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-072330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...

95 to 105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...96 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 108 higher elevations...

102 to 110 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 79. Highs

93 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 102 71 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-072330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 103. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 53 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-072330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Highs

103 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs 99 to

109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 104 67 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 103 69 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-072330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs 105 to

111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

101 to 111.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 100 67 103 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 64 103 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 60 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-072330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 101 to

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

97 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 96 60 102 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 58 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-072330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 98. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 55 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 89 56 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-072330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 94 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 58 101 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 63 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-072330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...96 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...99 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...

103 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 82.

Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 89 68 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-072330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 110. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 82.

Highs 96 to 111.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 70 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-072330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 81.

Highs 96 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 92 64 96 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 93 64 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-072330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to 97 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...83 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...88 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 97 51 98 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 93 50 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-072330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...85 to 97 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...88 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...91 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 84 68 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather