CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

_____

345 FPUS56 KSTO 230920

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-232315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...72 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 55 82 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ014-232315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 72. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 46. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 75.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 34 to 47. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 70 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 52. Highs 70 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 50. Highs

68 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 40 72 / 10 0 20

$$

=

CAZ015-232315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 89. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 81 51 85 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 83 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-232315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 56 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 55 87 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 81 53 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-232315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 54 88 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 52 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-232315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 57. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 50 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-232315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 80 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 53 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-232315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...74 to 80 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher

elevations...76 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 51 higher

elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 50 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-232315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 76 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 77 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-232315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 75 to

87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

75 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 69 49 76 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 73 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-232315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

56 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...62 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 68 37 75 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 66 36 70 / 10 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-232315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

220 AM PDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...66 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 46 65 / 10 0 0

$$

=

_____

