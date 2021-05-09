CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

_____

619 FPUS56 KSTO 090930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-100000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

87 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 48 to

63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 58 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-100000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 85. Lows 42 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 71 37 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-100000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 93. Lows 58 to

64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 86 57 90 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 87 59 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-100000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 87 59 91 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 87 59 91 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 88 58 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-100000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 94. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs

84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 89 61 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 59 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-100000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Highs

77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 56 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-100000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 89 57 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 88 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-100000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...77 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...81 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

87 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to

64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 70 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-100000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 92. Lows 56 to

64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 78 61 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-100000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 90. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

75 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 53 82 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 80 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-100000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...62 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...37 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...64 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

70 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 42 to

57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 39 77 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 70 37 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-100000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...46 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...71 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...47 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 50 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather