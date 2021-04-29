CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

87 higher elevations...83 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...80 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 57 higher

elevations...51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

77 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 87 59 85 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

84. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 51. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 81 44 78 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

89. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

79 to 89.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 89 54 88 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 91 57 88 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

82 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 90 57 89 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 57 89 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 91 53 89 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 82 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 54 88 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 89 51 86 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to

60. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 49 83 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 91. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

78 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 52 88 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 91 55 91 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82 higher elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...80 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

77 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

67 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 75 56 72 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

88. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 90. Lows

47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 81 62 80 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 83. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 86.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 90. Lows

47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 80 54 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 83 56 83 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...69 to 84 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...67 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

64 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

59 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 85 42 82 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 80 41 77 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

151 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...72 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

48 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 71 higher elevations...68 to 78 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

58 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 55 71 / 0 0 0

